Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

COMPLETELY REMODELED! SPACIOUS 2/2 UNIT WITH VIEW OF THE PARK, POOL AREA, AND CLUBHOUSE! THIS PROPERTY HAS BEEN COMPLETLY UPDATED AND IS MOVE-IN READY! FEATURES: NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW BATHROOM VANITIES, NEW TOILETS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW FLOORING, NEW BASEBOARDS, NEW FRONT DOOR, NEW BLINDS, NEW LIGHTS, AND MORE. THIS (55+) CONDO IS LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BUS STOP, GROCERY STORES, AND SHOPPING CENTERS. FAST HOA APPROVALS!!!