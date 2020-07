Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

1bd 1.5ba Minutes from the Beach! - THIS STUNNING 1/ 1-1/2 CONDO ON THE 4th FLOOR LOCATED IN LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA,WITH IMPACT WINDOWS,FULLY FURNISHED .DIRECT VIEWS OF BEACH AND POOL.AMENITIES POOL,GYM,LIBRARY ROOM,SECURITY.WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL STORES,RESTAURANTS, LIFESTYLE OF THIS RELAXING LITTLE CITY



Available from May 01st thru December 01st , 2020



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4739656)