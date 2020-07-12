4308 Seagrape Dr

TOTALLY REDONE 1BED/ 1 BATH UNIT LOCATED IN LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA . ALL NEW KITCHEN AND APPLIANCES. WHITE SHAKER CABINETS. NEW BATHROOM.GREY TILE FLOORS,IMPACT WINDOWS WASHER AND DRYER ON PREMISE.WALK TO THE BEACH,RESTRAUNTS STORES !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
