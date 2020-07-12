All apartments in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:20 PM

4308 Seagrape Dr

4308 Seagrape Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4308 Seagrape Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33308

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
TOTALLY REDONE 1BED/ 1 BATH UNIT LOCATED IN LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA . ALL NEW KITCHEN AND APPLIANCES. WHITE SHAKER CABINETS. NEW BATHROOM.GREY TILE FLOORS,IMPACT WINDOWS WASHER AND DRYER ON PREMISE.WALK TO THE BEACH,RESTRAUNTS STORES !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 Seagrape Dr have any available units?
4308 Seagrape Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL.
What amenities does 4308 Seagrape Dr have?
Some of 4308 Seagrape Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 Seagrape Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4308 Seagrape Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 Seagrape Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4308 Seagrape Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Does 4308 Seagrape Dr offer parking?
No, 4308 Seagrape Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4308 Seagrape Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4308 Seagrape Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 Seagrape Dr have a pool?
No, 4308 Seagrape Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4308 Seagrape Dr have accessible units?
No, 4308 Seagrape Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 Seagrape Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 Seagrape Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4308 Seagrape Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4308 Seagrape Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
