240 Shore Ct.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:02 AM

240 Shore Ct

240 Shore Court · (954) 812-4801
Location

240 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33308

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3090 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Reduced and ready to rent. This stunning contemporary townhouse is only 2 years old and feels like new. This is one of the best designed and most stylish townhome communities in town. It is situated in the quaint seaside village of Lauderdale By The Sea and within a short stroll to the beach and nightlife. This residence offers over 3000 sq ft on interior living space plus a 2 car garage and 4th story roof top terrace with beautiful views. The property has a small fenced yard for your pet. The community is waterfront and a dock space is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 240 Shore Ct have any available units?
240 Shore Ct has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 240 Shore Ct have?
Some of 240 Shore Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Shore Ct currently offering any rent specials?
240 Shore Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Shore Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Shore Ct is pet friendly.
Does 240 Shore Ct offer parking?
Yes, 240 Shore Ct does offer parking.
Does 240 Shore Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 Shore Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Shore Ct have a pool?
Yes, 240 Shore Ct has a pool.
Does 240 Shore Ct have accessible units?
No, 240 Shore Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Shore Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Shore Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Shore Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Shore Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

