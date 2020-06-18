240 Shore Ct.

Reduced and ready to rent. This stunning contemporary townhouse is only 2 years old and feels like new. This is one of the best designed and most stylish townhome communities in town. It is situated in the quaint seaside village of Lauderdale By The Sea and within a short stroll to the beach and nightlife. This residence offers over 3000 sq ft on interior living space plus a 2 car garage and 4th story roof top terrace with beautiful views. The property has a small fenced yard for your pet. The community is waterfront and a dock space is available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)