1900 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

dishwasher gym pool elevator pool table microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym pool pool table

Ocean View 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in a premier building - perfect location in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. Building is on the sand! Beautiful heated pool, exercise room, billiards & private beach access. Available Furnished Annual @1,500/month. Owner would consider Off-Season rental as well, May-October. BEDS: Bedroom has a Queen bed, Living area also has 2 Full size sofa beds that pull out. concrete restoration being done this year on balconys and building. Some amenities may be closed from time to time. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Illinois. m