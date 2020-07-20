All apartments in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Last updated July 20 2020 at 7:56 AM

1900 S Ocean Boulevard

1900 South Ocean Boulevard · (561) 758-3900
Location

1900 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33062
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6l · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
pool table
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
Ocean View 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in a premier building - perfect location in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. Building is on the sand! Beautiful heated pool, exercise room, billiards & private beach access. Available Furnished Annual @1,500/month. Owner would consider Off-Season rental as well, May-October. BEDS: Bedroom has a Queen bed, Living area also has 2 Full size sofa beds that pull out. concrete restoration being done this year on balconys and building. Some amenities may be closed from time to time. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Illinois. m

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
1900 S Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1900 S Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 1900 S Ocean Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 S Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1900 S Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 S Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1900 S Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Does 1900 S Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1900 S Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1900 S Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 S Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 S Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1900 S Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1900 S Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1900 S Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 S Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 S Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 S Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 S Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
