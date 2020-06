Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

UNFURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL***DIRECT OCEANFRONT*** SPECTACULAR DIRECT OCEAN & CITY VIEWS in quiet building.***LARGE BALCONY with UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN VIEW & GORGEOUS SUNSET CITY VIEWS! *** TWO LARGE MASTER BEDROOMS EACH with their own ENSUITE BATHROOMS!!! ****Main MASTER BEDROOM has PRIVATE DOOR to BALCONY OVERLOOKING BEACH and CORNER UNIT WINDOWS. Large walk in closet AMAZING STORAGE! **** TILE FLOOR! NO CARPET! IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS, and WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT!!! Landscaped grounds have lovely POOL, and tranquil walkway to the BEACH!!!!!