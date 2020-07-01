960 Starkey Rd 1405

Amenities

This 2 bedroom open floorplan with a huge living room & almost 9' tall ceilings is available seasonally or annually. Open, spacious eat-in kitchen w/ counter, cabinet space, & pantry. Owner's Suite also overlooks pond w/ fountain. 2 large walk-in closets, a walk-in shower, garden tub, & double sinks. W&D included & inside the condo. Relax and enjoy your large screened balcony listening to the pond w/ fountain. Private pathway to walk to neighboring golf course. Largo's humongous Central Park 5 min away for strolling, bike riding, or relaxing in the shade. Community pool is heated year round including Spa. Close to a ton of shopping, restaurants, & 15min from famous white sand beaches. Key secured elevator. Incl water, sewer, trash, Pets & smoking not permitted. Minimum 3 month lease, consider month to month after or annual. Seasonally: Jan-Mar $2500/mo, Apr-June $2250/mo, July-Sep $1900/mo Oct-Dec $ /mo. May be subject to occupancy tax of 13%. Cleaning fee applies.

