Largo, FL
960 Starkey Rd 1405
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

960 Starkey Rd 1405

960 Starkey Rd # 1405 · No Longer Available
Location

960 Starkey Rd # 1405, Largo, FL 33771
East Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
hot tub
internet access
Unit 1405 Available 07/01/20 Golf Lake Condo Close To Pinellas Beaches - Property Id: 179346

This 2 bedroom open floorplan with a huge living room & almost 9' tall ceilings is available seasonally or annually. Open, spacious eat-in kitchen w/ counter, cabinet space, & pantry. Owner's Suite also overlooks pond w/ fountain. 2 large walk-in closets, a walk-in shower, garden tub, & double sinks. W&D included & inside the condo. Relax and enjoy your large screened balcony listening to the pond w/ fountain. Private pathway to walk to neighboring golf course. Largo's humongous Central Park 5 min away for strolling, bike riding, or relaxing in the shade. Community pool is heated year round including Spa. Close to a ton of shopping, restaurants, & 15min from famous white sand beaches. Key secured elevator. Incl water, sewer, trash, Pets & smoking not permitted. Minimum 3 month lease, consider month to month after or annual. Seasonally: Jan-Mar $2500/mo, Apr-June $2250/mo, July-Sep $1900/mo Oct-Dec $ /mo. May be subject to occupancy tax of 13%. Cleaning fee applies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179346
Property Id 179346

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5498666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Starkey Rd 1405 have any available units?
960 Starkey Rd 1405 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 960 Starkey Rd 1405 have?
Some of 960 Starkey Rd 1405's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 Starkey Rd 1405 currently offering any rent specials?
960 Starkey Rd 1405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Starkey Rd 1405 pet-friendly?
No, 960 Starkey Rd 1405 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 960 Starkey Rd 1405 offer parking?
No, 960 Starkey Rd 1405 does not offer parking.
Does 960 Starkey Rd 1405 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 960 Starkey Rd 1405 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Starkey Rd 1405 have a pool?
Yes, 960 Starkey Rd 1405 has a pool.
Does 960 Starkey Rd 1405 have accessible units?
No, 960 Starkey Rd 1405 does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Starkey Rd 1405 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 960 Starkey Rd 1405 has units with dishwashers.
Does 960 Starkey Rd 1405 have units with air conditioning?
No, 960 Starkey Rd 1405 does not have units with air conditioning.

