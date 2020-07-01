All apartments in Largo
806 8th Avenue Northwest Units 3

806 8th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

806 8th Avenue Northwest, Largo, FL 33770
Kakusha

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This unit has been freshly painted and is move in ready! Features new appliances in kitchen, woodlike flooring in the bedroom and tile floor throughout the rest of the apartment. Plenty of windows for natural light with two new AC wall units.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

