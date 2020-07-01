806 8th Avenue Northwest Units 3

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

This unit has been freshly painted and is move in ready! Features new appliances in kitchen, woodlike flooring in the bedroom and tile floor throughout the rest of the apartment. Plenty of windows for natural light with two new AC wall units.



$60 application fee per adult



12 month lease



Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.