806 8th Avenue Northwest Units 3

Amenities
This unit has been freshly painted and is move in ready! Features new appliances in kitchen, woodlike flooring in the bedroom and tile floor throughout the rest of the apartment. Plenty of windows for natural light with two new AC wall units.
$60 application fee per adult
12 month lease
Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.
Serious inquiries only.
Rental requirements
Stable rental history
No recent evictions
Stable source of income
Income of 3 times the rent
No recent criminal history
Security deposit is equal to rent
Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.