Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:10 AM

7501 142nd Ave N

7501 142nd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7501 142nd Ave, Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Pines

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
*727-520-2841* wont last long. Immediate move in with park application.

Some renovation has begun by new owner. Exterior/interior painted recently. Minimalist clean looking landscaping,
easy to maintain yard,
larger yard for pets,
screened patio with shed under roof,

Washer dryer hookup in shed,
Kitchen sliding glass door,
Bedrooms front/back of home,
Tub shower front bedroom,
New water heater,
newer AC window units (is vented for Central AC just didn’t set it up)
NO SOFT SPOTS IN FLOORING
NO LEAKS IN ROOF - new roof-over
New windows in living room
Treated for pests preventative
Large closets both rooms
Built in shelving in living and both bedrooms
Ceiling fans
Furnished too bedrooms, kitchen table for 2 lamps, window coverings and more!

Owner/Landlord pays water sewer trash. Tenant pays all other utilities and luxuries like internet, security system etc

FYI as everyone asks although not relevant in a rental scenario... Lot rent $750.00 water sewer trash rolled into rent and in monthly lease to own payment.

Let’s make this your new home

Whispering Pines Mobile home family park. Central location
All ages , lots of kids all ages
Pool, clubhouse too and security

YOU MUST PERSONALLY FOLLOW UP WITH PARK and subject to chant Application to park (approx $40 per adult) and must be approved. Background checks done all adults.
The park may deny for any arrest history or eviction/bankruptcy. They don’t want people who they throw out after non payment.

Seller will also accept lease to own payment plan: $3500 down payment and sale price $18000. $18000 with 2 year owner financing available with $3500 down. Payments would be at $604.00 plus 14% interest. No exceptions. Lot rent is paid to park directly on this case.

Available for move in NOW. Landlord local in St Pete hands on. Year or longer lease for right client. Payment will be made thru landlord application online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7501 142nd Ave N have any available units?
7501 142nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 7501 142nd Ave N have?
Some of 7501 142nd Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7501 142nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7501 142nd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 142nd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7501 142nd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 7501 142nd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 7501 142nd Ave N offers parking.
Does 7501 142nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7501 142nd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 142nd Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 7501 142nd Ave N has a pool.
Does 7501 142nd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7501 142nd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 142nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7501 142nd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7501 142nd Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7501 142nd Ave N has units with air conditioning.

