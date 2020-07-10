7501 142nd Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

*727-520-2841* wont last long. Immediate move in with park application.



Some renovation has begun by new owner. Exterior/interior painted recently. Minimalist clean looking landscaping,

easy to maintain yard,

larger yard for pets,

screened patio with shed under roof,



Washer dryer hookup in shed,

Kitchen sliding glass door,

Bedrooms front/back of home,

Tub shower front bedroom,

New water heater,

newer AC window units (is vented for Central AC just didn’t set it up)

NO SOFT SPOTS IN FLOORING

NO LEAKS IN ROOF - new roof-over

New windows in living room

Treated for pests preventative

Large closets both rooms

Built in shelving in living and both bedrooms

Ceiling fans

Furnished too bedrooms, kitchen table for 2 lamps, window coverings and more!



Owner/Landlord pays water sewer trash. Tenant pays all other utilities and luxuries like internet, security system etc



FYI as everyone asks although not relevant in a rental scenario... Lot rent $750.00 water sewer trash rolled into rent and in monthly lease to own payment.



Let’s make this your new home



Whispering Pines Mobile home family park. Central location

All ages , lots of kids all ages

Pool, clubhouse too and security



YOU MUST PERSONALLY FOLLOW UP WITH PARK and subject to chant Application to park (approx $40 per adult) and must be approved. Background checks done all adults.

The park may deny for any arrest history or eviction/bankruptcy. They don’t want people who they throw out after non payment.



Seller will also accept lease to own payment plan: $3500 down payment and sale price $18000. $18000 with 2 year owner financing available with $3500 down. Payments would be at $604.00 plus 14% interest. No exceptions. Lot rent is paid to park directly on this case.



Available for move in NOW. Landlord local in St Pete hands on. Year or longer lease for right client. Payment will be made thru landlord application online.