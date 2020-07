Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan range refrigerator

This three bedroom home has been update with a newer kitchen and bathroom. There is ceramic tile throughout the living area and pergo type flooring in the bedrooms. It's move in ready for you!!! The paved patio is there for your outdoor entertainment and the yard is fenced.

The house is 3 blocks from Mildred Helms Elementary school and both the middle and high school are also close. It can be walking distance to Largo Central Park, Largo Library and the Largo Cultural Center.