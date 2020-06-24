Amenities

6581 Marlberry Way Available 06/15/20 LARGO: Tomehome in Hidden Creek! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th! Beautiful 2 story townhome. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features an eat-in area and a breakfast bar. The half bath is also downstairs. Split bedroom floorplan with both bedrooms and bathrooms being upstairs, plus the inside utility room that includes washer and dryer.

Community features include a clubhouse and pool. Conveniently located. Call today for an appointment to see it.



FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:

2 Story Townhouse

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Eating Space in Kitchen

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Half Bath

Split Bedroom

Volume Ceilings

Ceiling Fans

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Tile and Carpet Flooring

Walk-in Closets

Open Patio

Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL



