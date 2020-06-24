All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 6581 Marlberry Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
6581 Marlberry Way
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

6581 Marlberry Way

6581 Marlberry Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6581 Marlberry Way, Largo, FL 33773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
pool
6581 Marlberry Way Available 06/15/20 LARGO: Tomehome in Hidden Creek! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th! Beautiful 2 story townhome. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features an eat-in area and a breakfast bar. The half bath is also downstairs. Split bedroom floorplan with both bedrooms and bathrooms being upstairs, plus the inside utility room that includes washer and dryer.
Community features include a clubhouse and pool. Conveniently located. Call today for an appointment to see it.

FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:
2 Story Townhouse
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Eating Space in Kitchen
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Half Bath
Split Bedroom
Volume Ceilings
Ceiling Fans
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Tile and Carpet Flooring
Walk-in Closets
Open Patio
Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL

(RLNE3224880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6581 Marlberry Way have any available units?
6581 Marlberry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 6581 Marlberry Way have?
Some of 6581 Marlberry Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6581 Marlberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
6581 Marlberry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6581 Marlberry Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6581 Marlberry Way is pet friendly.
Does 6581 Marlberry Way offer parking?
No, 6581 Marlberry Way does not offer parking.
Does 6581 Marlberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6581 Marlberry Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6581 Marlberry Way have a pool?
Yes, 6581 Marlberry Way has a pool.
Does 6581 Marlberry Way have accessible units?
Yes, 6581 Marlberry Way has accessible units.
Does 6581 Marlberry Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6581 Marlberry Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6581 Marlberry Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6581 Marlberry Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg