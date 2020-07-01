All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:15 PM

5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE

5154 Bay Isle Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5154 Bay Isle Circle, Largo, FL 33760
Shady Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Location! Location! Location! RARE END UNIT 4 bedrooms with a loft area and 2.5 bathrooms Townhomes built in 2015 inside a beautiful gated community. Before you reach the front door, you will walk through a herb garden with nice landscape. Once entering the front door, open floor plan with two-story high ceiling welcomes you home. Large size master bedroom & bathroom are on the first floor. There is also a half bath for your guests. 42" wood cabinet with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances make the kitchen area a great place to prepare your day to day meals. The laundry room is right next to the kitchen with front loading washer and dryer included. The attached 2 car garage is essential for Florida for extra storage. Good size screened in patio to put your outdoor furniture and grill to enjoy true Florida style living. A loft area provides good landing as you make your way upstairs. It will be ideal for reading or gaming room. There are two bedrooms in the front and one additional bedroom on the rear side. Because it's an end unit, every room has natural light and all are great size rooms. Bay Isle Landings provides security gate and community pool. It is close to St Pete-Clearwater International Airport and Tampa International Airport. Short distance to Clearwater, St Petersburg and downtown Tampa. Lots of shopping options and restaurants. It's a great place to live, work, and enjoy Florida living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE have any available units?
5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE have?
Some of 5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg