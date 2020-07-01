5154 BAY ISLE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Location! Location! Location! RARE END UNIT 4 bedrooms with a loft area and 2.5 bathrooms Townhomes built in 2015 inside a beautiful gated community. Before you reach the front door, you will walk through a herb garden with nice landscape. Once entering the front door, open floor plan with two-story high ceiling welcomes you home. Large size master bedroom & bathroom are on the first floor. There is also a half bath for your guests. 42" wood cabinet with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances make the kitchen area a great place to prepare your day to day meals. The laundry room is right next to the kitchen with front loading washer and dryer included. The attached 2 car garage is essential for Florida for extra storage. Good size screened in patio to put your outdoor furniture and grill to enjoy true Florida style living. A loft area provides good landing as you make your way upstairs. It will be ideal for reading or gaming room. There are two bedrooms in the front and one additional bedroom on the rear side. Because it's an end unit, every room has natural light and all are great size rooms. Bay Isle Landings provides security gate and community pool. It is close to St Pete-Clearwater International Airport and Tampa International Airport. Short distance to Clearwater, St Petersburg and downtown Tampa. Lots of shopping options and restaurants. It's a great place to live, work, and enjoy Florida living.