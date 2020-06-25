5148 Bay Isle Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome To Your New Home! This 2015 Built Townhome Will Certainly Draw You In. As You Make Your Way Through The Front Door You Will Notice The Beautiful Dark Laminate Flooring That Really Sets The Tone For This Wonderful Home. It Covers The Entire Bottom Floor Of The Property. To The Right Of The Entrance You Will See The Kitchen That Features Gorgeous Marble Countertops And Dark Stained Cabinets. This Home Also Has Stainless Steel Appliances. The Attached 1 Car Garage Can Be Used For Your Vehicle Or Storage. The Garage Has Custom Storage Bins Above For All Of Your Needs. You Will Also Find Hurricane Shutters In The Garage. The Rest Of The Downstairs Area Features A Roomy Living Room Along With Access To A Screened In Patio For Those Relaxing Nights We All Need. There Is Also A Half Bath On The Bottom Level. As You Make Your Way Upstairs You Will See The Large Master Bedroom Which Features An Awesome Amount Of Natural Light. The Master Bathroom Has Granite Countertops And A Stand-up Shower. There Is 2 Other Bedrooms And A Bathroom On The Second Level. Come See This Priced To Sell Home As It Will Not Last Long!



Listing Courtesy Of FRANK ALBERT REALTY



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



