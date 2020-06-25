Welcome To Your New Home! This 2015 Built Townhome Will Certainly Draw You In. As You Make Your Way Through The Front Door You Will Notice The Beautiful Dark Laminate Flooring That Really Sets The Tone For This Wonderful Home. It Covers The Entire Bottom Floor Of The Property. To The Right Of The Entrance You Will See The Kitchen That Features Gorgeous Marble Countertops And Dark Stained Cabinets. This Home Also Has Stainless Steel Appliances. The Attached 1 Car Garage Can Be Used For Your Vehicle Or Storage. The Garage Has Custom Storage Bins Above For All Of Your Needs. You Will Also Find Hurricane Shutters In The Garage. The Rest Of The Downstairs Area Features A Roomy Living Room Along With Access To A Screened In Patio For Those Relaxing Nights We All Need. There Is Also A Half Bath On The Bottom Level. As You Make Your Way Upstairs You Will See The Large Master Bedroom Which Features An Awesome Amount Of Natural Light. The Master Bathroom Has Granite Countertops And A Stand-up Shower. There Is 2 Other Bedrooms And A Bathroom On The Second Level. Come See This Priced To Sell Home As It Will Not Last Long!
Listing Courtesy Of FRANK ALBERT REALTY
Call or Text (844) 326-7613 info@cbrentalhomes.com www.cbrentalhomes.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5148 Bay Isle Cir have any available units?
5148 Bay Isle Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 5148 Bay Isle Cir have?
Some of 5148 Bay Isle Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5148 Bay Isle Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5148 Bay Isle Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5148 Bay Isle Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5148 Bay Isle Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5148 Bay Isle Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5148 Bay Isle Cir offers parking.
Does 5148 Bay Isle Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5148 Bay Isle Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5148 Bay Isle Cir have a pool?
No, 5148 Bay Isle Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5148 Bay Isle Cir have accessible units?
No, 5148 Bay Isle Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5148 Bay Isle Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 5148 Bay Isle Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5148 Bay Isle Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 5148 Bay Isle Cir does not have units with air conditioning.