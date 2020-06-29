All apartments in Largo
500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172
Last updated January 3 2020 at 5:58 AM

500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172

500 South Belcher Road · No Longer Available
Location

500 South Belcher Road, Largo, FL 33771
Bal Harbour

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Call Cherie Kelly @ 727-451-7780. This is a very spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath with den/family room on the 2nd floor. A gated community situated on a 7 acre lake with lots of amenities including clubhouse, fitness center, tennis, playgroud, walking trails a so much more! Totally updated with new kitchen and stainless appliances. Newer tiled bath. Inside utility room with washer and dryer. Screen lanai with storage room. Good location. Close to shopping, busline, restaurants, banks. Easy commute to Tampa, 275, St. Pete and Airport.
A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172 have any available units?
500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172 have?
Some of 500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172 pet-friendly?
No, 500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172 offer parking?
Yes, 500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172 offers parking.
Does 500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172 have a pool?
Yes, 500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172 has a pool.
Does 500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172 have accessible units?
No, 500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172 has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172 has units with air conditioning.
