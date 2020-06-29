500 Belcher Rd S Apt 12-172

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse gym parking pool internet access tennis court

Call Cherie Kelly @ 727-451-7780. This is a very spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath with den/family room on the 2nd floor. A gated community situated on a 7 acre lake with lots of amenities including clubhouse, fitness center, tennis, playgroud, walking trails a so much more! Totally updated with new kitchen and stainless appliances. Newer tiled bath. Inside utility room with washer and dryer. Screen lanai with storage room. Good location. Close to shopping, busline, restaurants, banks. Easy commute to Tampa, 275, St. Pete and Airport.

A must see.