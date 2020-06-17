340 15TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

2BR / 2BA 1207 sq ft. Available Now! Residential Home in a quiet neighborhood. Washer/Dryer hookups. No smoking. Only 3 miles to gorgeous to Belleair Beach. Completely updated, move-in ready, well-maintained home w/ over-sized garage. Over-sized windows, eat-in kitchen adjacent to dining room. Brand new flooring throughout. Newly painted inside and out, including the garage and garage floor. The kitchen has been completely renovated with brand new counter-tops and all new top of the line appliances including a new Stainless Fridge, new kitchen sink with new disposal, new counter-top stove with ventilation/LED lighting system. New Whirlpool top-end stainless steel dishwasher w/ door-top controls. New Whirlpool Convection Oven. New 60 gal Water Heater. Real wood burning fireplace. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Fenced back yard w/ concrete patio for cookouts. Huge Great Oaks keep cooling costs down. Extremely quiet neighborhood, convenient to gorgeous Gulf Beaches and intracoastal waterway, shopping, houses of worship, many restaurants, nature parks. High and dry, not in a flood zone. Enjoy breezy Florida living in Pinellas County near the Gulf! LOCAL LANDLORD. No pets or Aquariums. Annual lease. No Smoking. First, Final and 1 months security deposit moves you in. Credit and background check for small fee required. If accepted, fee will be deducted from the First month's rent.