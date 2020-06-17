All apartments in Largo
340 15TH STREET NW
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:58 AM

340 15TH STREET NW

340 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

340 15th Street Northwest, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2BR / 2BA 1207 sq ft. Available Now! Residential Home in a quiet neighborhood. Washer/Dryer hookups. No smoking. Only 3 miles to gorgeous to Belleair Beach. Completely updated, move-in ready, well-maintained home w/ over-sized garage. Over-sized windows, eat-in kitchen adjacent to dining room. Brand new flooring throughout. Newly painted inside and out, including the garage and garage floor. The kitchen has been completely renovated with brand new counter-tops and all new top of the line appliances including a new Stainless Fridge, new kitchen sink with new disposal, new counter-top stove with ventilation/LED lighting system. New Whirlpool top-end stainless steel dishwasher w/ door-top controls. New Whirlpool Convection Oven. New 60 gal Water Heater. Real wood burning fireplace. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Fenced back yard w/ concrete patio for cookouts. Huge Great Oaks keep cooling costs down. Extremely quiet neighborhood, convenient to gorgeous Gulf Beaches and intracoastal waterway, shopping, houses of worship, many restaurants, nature parks. High and dry, not in a flood zone. Enjoy breezy Florida living in Pinellas County near the Gulf! LOCAL LANDLORD. No pets or Aquariums. Annual lease. No Smoking. First, Final and 1 months security deposit moves you in. Credit and background check for small fee required. If accepted, fee will be deducted from the First month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 15TH STREET NW have any available units?
340 15TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 340 15TH STREET NW have?
Some of 340 15TH STREET NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 15TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
340 15TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 15TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 340 15TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 340 15TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 340 15TH STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 340 15TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 15TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 15TH STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 340 15TH STREET NW has a pool.
Does 340 15TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 340 15TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 340 15TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 15TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 15TH STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 15TH STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
