All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 301 Seacrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
301 Seacrest Drive
Last updated January 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

301 Seacrest Drive

301 Seacrest Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

301 Seacrest Drive, Largo, FL 33771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
Cornerstone Pointe Gardens Apartments. From Us 19 travel west onto East Bay drive; pass Belcher Road . Turn right (north) onto Seacrest Drive Cornerstone Pointe will be on the right.
Amenities:
*Poolside Lounge
*The Grove -A Tranquil Garden Park
* Pet park
*Laundry facilities

We have a one Apartment one bedroom one bath 850 Square Feet, on the second floor available for move in immediately . Our spacious floor plans offer fully equipped white kitchen cabinets, with new stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures and cabinetry cabinets, We also have granite-like counter tops, and washer and dryer included. For just $ 1,025.00 plus utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Seacrest Drive have any available units?
301 Seacrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 301 Seacrest Drive have?
Some of 301 Seacrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Seacrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 Seacrest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Seacrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Seacrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 301 Seacrest Drive offer parking?
No, 301 Seacrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 301 Seacrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Seacrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Seacrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 301 Seacrest Drive has a pool.
Does 301 Seacrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 301 Seacrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Seacrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Seacrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Seacrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Seacrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 301 Seacrest Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33771
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity