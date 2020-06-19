301 Seacrest Drive

Amenities
Cornerstone Pointe Gardens Apartments. From Us 19 travel west onto East Bay drive; pass Belcher Road . Turn right (north) onto Seacrest Drive Cornerstone Pointe will be on the right.
Amenities:
*Poolside Lounge
*The Grove -A Tranquil Garden Park
* Pet park
*Laundry facilities
We have a one Apartment one bedroom one bath 850 Square Feet, on the second floor available for move in immediately . Our spacious floor plans offer fully equipped white kitchen cabinets, with new stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures and cabinetry cabinets, We also have granite-like counter tops, and washer and dryer included. For just $ 1,025.00 plus utilities