301 Seacrest Drive

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park on-site laundry pool

Cornerstone Pointe Gardens Apartments. From Us 19 travel west onto East Bay drive; pass Belcher Road . Turn right (north) onto Seacrest Drive Cornerstone Pointe will be on the right.

We have a one Apartment one bedroom one bath 850 Square Feet, on the second floor available for move in immediately . Our spacious floor plans offer fully equipped white kitchen cabinets, with new stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures and cabinetry cabinets, We also have granite-like counter tops, and washer and dryer included. For just $ 1,025.00 plus utilities