All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 2973 Huntington DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
2973 Huntington DR
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:20 AM

2973 Huntington DR

2973 Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2973 Huntington Drive, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This wonderful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is not only centrally located, but it’s just minutes away from one of Florida’s famous beaches. This property offers a great size backyard, along with a lot of storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2973 Huntington DR have any available units?
2973 Huntington DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
Is 2973 Huntington DR currently offering any rent specials?
2973 Huntington DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2973 Huntington DR pet-friendly?
No, 2973 Huntington DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 2973 Huntington DR offer parking?
No, 2973 Huntington DR does not offer parking.
Does 2973 Huntington DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2973 Huntington DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2973 Huntington DR have a pool?
No, 2973 Huntington DR does not have a pool.
Does 2973 Huntington DR have accessible units?
No, 2973 Huntington DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2973 Huntington DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2973 Huntington DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2973 Huntington DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2973 Huntington DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg