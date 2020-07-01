This wonderful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is not only centrally located, but it’s just minutes away from one of Florida’s famous beaches. This property offers a great size backyard, along with a lot of storage space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2973 Huntington DR have any available units?
2973 Huntington DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
Is 2973 Huntington DR currently offering any rent specials?
2973 Huntington DR is not currently offering any rent specials.