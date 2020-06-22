All apartments in Largo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2780 20th Ave SW

2780 20th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2780 20th Avenue Southwest, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
This wonderful 1,357 sq. feet home was completely remodeled and renovated inside and out in 2016. With a newly resurfaced pool in a completely fenced in back yard this home is ideal for you and your family.
With a new A/C, brand new kitchen and two brand new bathrooms this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Largo has a lot to offer. The garage is attached to the home via a covered walk way and the long drive way gives enough space to park your vehicles.
Inside the home awaits you aside from fresh paint the laminate flooring in all bedrooms as well as tiles throughout the living room and kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2780 20th Ave SW have any available units?
2780 20th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2780 20th Ave SW have?
Some of 2780 20th Ave SW's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2780 20th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
2780 20th Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2780 20th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 2780 20th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 2780 20th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 2780 20th Ave SW does offer parking.
Does 2780 20th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2780 20th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2780 20th Ave SW have a pool?
Yes, 2780 20th Ave SW has a pool.
Does 2780 20th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 2780 20th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2780 20th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2780 20th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2780 20th Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2780 20th Ave SW has units with air conditioning.
