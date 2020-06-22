2780 20th Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

This wonderful 1,357 sq. feet home was completely remodeled and renovated inside and out in 2016. With a newly resurfaced pool in a completely fenced in back yard this home is ideal for you and your family.

With a new A/C, brand new kitchen and two brand new bathrooms this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Largo has a lot to offer. The garage is attached to the home via a covered walk way and the long drive way gives enough space to park your vehicles.

Inside the home awaits you aside from fresh paint the laminate flooring in all bedrooms as well as tiles throughout the living room and kitchen.