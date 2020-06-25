All apartments in Largo
Last updated April 14 2019

2230 El De Oro Dr

2230 El De Oro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2230 El De Oro Drive, Largo, FL 33764
El De Oro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Plenty of room for entertaining in this beautiful split-plan home located in desirable El De Oro subdivision, noted for its mature oak trees and sidewalks throughout the neighborhood! Features include separate formal living and dining room, as well as an open-plan kitchen/family room with adjoining enclosed 312 sf porch. Kitchen includes a pantry, upgraded range with convection oven, and new light fixtures. Master bath features travertine flooring, shower with exhaust fan/light, dual sinks, and new light fixtures. Indoor laundry room has a utility sink; large storage closet is located next to the laundry room. Other features: water softener, electric panel upgraded to 200 amps (2015); 50-gallon hot water heater (2017); new garbage disposal (2019). Irrigation system uses reclaimed water. Ideal central location in Pinellas County with easy access to beaches, restaurants, shopping and more! Make your appointment today!

Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 El De Oro Dr have any available units?
2230 El De Oro Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2230 El De Oro Dr have?
Some of 2230 El De Oro Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 El De Oro Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2230 El De Oro Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 El De Oro Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2230 El De Oro Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2230 El De Oro Dr offer parking?
No, 2230 El De Oro Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2230 El De Oro Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 El De Oro Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 El De Oro Dr have a pool?
No, 2230 El De Oro Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2230 El De Oro Dr have accessible units?
No, 2230 El De Oro Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 El De Oro Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2230 El De Oro Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2230 El De Oro Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2230 El De Oro Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
