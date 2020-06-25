2230 El De Oro Dr

Amenities

Plenty of room for entertaining in this beautiful split-plan home located in desirable El De Oro subdivision, noted for its mature oak trees and sidewalks throughout the neighborhood! Features include separate formal living and dining room, as well as an open-plan kitchen/family room with adjoining enclosed 312 sf porch. Kitchen includes a pantry, upgraded range with convection oven, and new light fixtures. Master bath features travertine flooring, shower with exhaust fan/light, dual sinks, and new light fixtures. Indoor laundry room has a utility sink; large storage closet is located next to the laundry room. Other features: water softener, electric panel upgraded to 200 amps (2015); 50-gallon hot water heater (2017); new garbage disposal (2019). Irrigation system uses reclaimed water. Ideal central location in Pinellas County with easy access to beaches, restaurants, shopping and more! Make your appointment today!



