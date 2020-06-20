All apartments in Largo
217 Debby Ct. Unit A

217 Debby Court · (813) 694-9785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

217 Debby Court, Largo, FL 33771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 Debby Ct. Unit A · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
2 BR/1BA Victoria Park Duplex, Bright & Open Floor Plan in Largo, FL. - This duplex is in Victoria Park Subdivision off East Bay. 2br/1ba/fenced in backyard, Annual Unfurnished rental. Home features an open and bright floor plan, separate dining, tile flooring through out, no carpet, freshly painted, inside washer/dryer, fenced yard which is great for entertaining family and friends, culdesac and move in ready! 1030 sq ft. Sorry, no pets. Easy access to Hwy 19, fine dining, shops, groceries, banks, pharmacies, WalMart and only a short drive to the many beaches of Pinellas County. Owner requires min 650 credit

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1511095?accessKey=5c5c

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 650, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional information contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4752112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Debby Ct. Unit A have any available units?
217 Debby Ct. Unit A has a unit available for $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 Debby Ct. Unit A have?
Some of 217 Debby Ct. Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Debby Ct. Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
217 Debby Ct. Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Debby Ct. Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 217 Debby Ct. Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 217 Debby Ct. Unit A offer parking?
No, 217 Debby Ct. Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 217 Debby Ct. Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 Debby Ct. Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Debby Ct. Unit A have a pool?
No, 217 Debby Ct. Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 217 Debby Ct. Unit A have accessible units?
No, 217 Debby Ct. Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Debby Ct. Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Debby Ct. Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Debby Ct. Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Debby Ct. Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
