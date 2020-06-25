2167 DART AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry carport air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage carpet

Available June 1, 2020. Hidden from view, away from the crowds and just a short drive to shopping, restaurants and the beach this large 550-square foot (approximately) 1 bedroom/1 bath, bottom floor apartment will be ready to rent in June. Featuring central heat and air-conditioning, newer paint, tile floors, newer carpet in the bedroom and NEW insulated windows. The apartment has an open floor-plan with a Great Room area that measures 16’x11’, a kitchen that measures 10’x8’, and a 17’x12’ master bedroom with a double closet and plenty of room for a King Size bed. The apartment also has on site laundry facilities and includes a covered carport parking space and an additional storage closet. This is a great apartment opportunity for only $850.00/month plus utilities!

Move-In Costs

$ 60.00 Application Fee

$ 850.00 First Month Rent

$ 750.00 Damage/Security Deposit

$ 100.00 Administration Fee

$ 1,760.00 Total Move in Costs plus utility deposits.