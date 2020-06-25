All apartments in Largo
Last updated May 31 2020 at 3:02 AM

2167 DART AVENUE

2167 Dart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2167 Dart Avenue, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Available June 1, 2020. Hidden from view, away from the crowds and just a short drive to shopping, restaurants and the beach this large 550-square foot (approximately) 1 bedroom/1 bath, bottom floor apartment will be ready to rent in June. Featuring central heat and air-conditioning, newer paint, tile floors, newer carpet in the bedroom and NEW insulated windows. The apartment has an open floor-plan with a Great Room area that measures 16’x11’, a kitchen that measures 10’x8’, and a 17’x12’ master bedroom with a double closet and plenty of room for a King Size bed. The apartment also has on site laundry facilities and includes a covered carport parking space and an additional storage closet. This is a great apartment opportunity for only $850.00/month plus utilities!
Move-In Costs
$ 60.00 Application Fee
$ 850.00 First Month Rent
$ 750.00 Damage/Security Deposit
$ 100.00 Administration Fee
$ 1,760.00 Total Move in Costs plus utility deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2167 DART AVENUE have any available units?
2167 DART AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2167 DART AVENUE have?
Some of 2167 DART AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2167 DART AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2167 DART AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2167 DART AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2167 DART AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 2167 DART AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2167 DART AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2167 DART AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2167 DART AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2167 DART AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2167 DART AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2167 DART AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2167 DART AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2167 DART AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2167 DART AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2167 DART AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2167 DART AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

