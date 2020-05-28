All apartments in Largo
2136 18 AVENUE SW
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:21 PM

2136 18 AVENUE SW

2136 18th Avenue Southwest · (727) 550-7447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2136 18th Avenue Southwest, Largo, FL 33774

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Serious inquires only please! Read the entire listing description before contacting, Thank you!
Available now renovated studio on a dead end quiet street minutes from Ind. Rocks beaches. The unit features, new windows, central heat & air, tile flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, high end appliances, new water heater, new bathroom vanity and fixtures. Community Washer and Dryer. All these updates will ensure low electrical bills and comfort living! Water and Lawn service is included. Prime Location: It is walking distance from Taylor Lake Park famous for its Frisbee golf, picnics, biking, fishing, jogging, as well as the Pinellas trail. The unit is minutes from the I R B as well as Southwest Recreation Complex and qualifies for their membership discounts. Very close to Largo Medical Center, Pinecrest Golf Club, St. Patrick Cath. School, Ridgecrest Elementary School, Largo Middle School and quick access to shopping and dining. Pet Policy: Small pets are welcomed (up to 15 pounds). No Section 8. First, Last Month and Security Deposit to move in.If credit over 600 will only need first and deposit 2 x $850.00 minimum income requirement is $2500 monthly !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 18 AVENUE SW have any available units?
2136 18 AVENUE SW has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2136 18 AVENUE SW have?
Some of 2136 18 AVENUE SW's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 18 AVENUE SW currently offering any rent specials?
2136 18 AVENUE SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 18 AVENUE SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2136 18 AVENUE SW is pet friendly.
Does 2136 18 AVENUE SW offer parking?
No, 2136 18 AVENUE SW does not offer parking.
Does 2136 18 AVENUE SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2136 18 AVENUE SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 18 AVENUE SW have a pool?
No, 2136 18 AVENUE SW does not have a pool.
Does 2136 18 AVENUE SW have accessible units?
No, 2136 18 AVENUE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 18 AVENUE SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2136 18 AVENUE SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2136 18 AVENUE SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2136 18 AVENUE SW has units with air conditioning.
