2136 18 AVENUE SW

Available now renovated studio on a dead end quiet street minutes from Ind. Rocks beaches. The unit features, new windows, central heat & air, tile flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, high end appliances, new water heater, new bathroom vanity and fixtures. Community Washer and Dryer. All these updates will ensure low electrical bills and comfort living! Water and Lawn service is included. Prime Location: It is walking distance from Taylor Lake Park famous for its Frisbee golf, picnics, biking, fishing, jogging, as well as the Pinellas trail. The unit is minutes from the I R B as well as Southwest Recreation Complex and qualifies for their membership discounts. Very close to Largo Medical Center, Pinecrest Golf Club, St. Patrick Cath. School, Ridgecrest Elementary School, Largo Middle School and quick access to shopping and dining. Pet Policy: Small pets are welcomed (up to 15 pounds). No Section 8. First, Last Month and Security Deposit to move in.If credit over 600 will only need first and deposit 2 x $850.00 minimum income requirement is $2500 monthly !