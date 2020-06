Amenities

dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath 2 floor condo. Unit features a bedroom on the 1st floor and the second bedroom is a loft on the 2nd floor. Great location in close proximity to Roosevelt Blvd, US 19 and I-275. Property is minutes from Gulf Beaches, restaurants and shopping.