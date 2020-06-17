1939 ARVIS CIRCLE W

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Wonderful home in a desirable area of Clearwater. This 3 bed, 2 bath, pool home is ready for you. Four sliding glass doors let in plenty of natural sunlight. A step-down shower in the master bath adds a touch of character. Inside laundry room. Newer carpet. Newer pavers surround the deck of the heated pool. Wood burning fireplace. Minutes away from the beautiful Gulf beaches, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants. Monthly lawn care and pool maintenance INCLUDED with your rent. Don't miss your chance to call this place yours; call today.