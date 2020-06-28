1819 S. Betty Lane

Amenities

3BR/2BA Home in Rosery Grove Villa! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Stunning 3br/2ba/2 car gar POOL home in ROSERY GROVE VILLA subdivision! Annual/Unfurnished rental. One small dog under 20lbs, sorry no cat with $300NR pet fee. Home has been completed remodeled with new kitchen, marble counter tops, cabinets, new fixtures, recessed lighting, and new lighting fixtures/fans through out, new appliances, new laminate flooring through out, updated baths and neutral paint. This homes open floor plan has a light and airy feel with lots of natural lighting. Large fenced in backyard features in ground pool which is great for entertaining family and friends! First month's rent and equal security deposit apply.



Deed restricted community, no boats or trailers allowed. Lawn Maintenance is included, grass cutting only does not include flower beds, trees and shrubs,. Pool Service is include, First full month's rent and equal security deposit apply.



Easy access to shops, fine dining, Home Depot, Downtown Clearwater, WalMart Supercenter, banks, Hospital, Hwy 19, I275, Largo Mall, Countryside Mall and only a short drive to the white sandy beach!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 650, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions, please contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.



No Cats Allowed



