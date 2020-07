Amenities

Remodeled Condo in Clearwater - 55+ Community - Located in a 55+ Community - Corner Unit Condo - Remodeled throughout. Unfurnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath. New flooring in the main living area & new carpet in bedrooms. Included in the lease is water, sewer, trash, & basic cable. Enjoy the community pool as well. Across the street from the community is Eagle Lake Park. Central location near banks, grocery stores, restaurants, beaches, & more. Hurry before it's gone!!



(RLNE5896526)