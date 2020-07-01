All apartments in Largo
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

1501 16th Cir SE

1501 16th Circle Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1501 16th Circle Southeast, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
New Haven - Property Id: 245746

This condominium is located at 1501 16th Circle Southeast, Largo, FL. 1501 16th Cir SE is in the Water View Estates neighborhood in Largo, FL and in ZIP Code 33771. For tenants 55 and older. This multi-family property features 1,000 sqft of living space including two beds and two baths with a cooling and heating system.

The exterior features include: a pool, a wood-framed enclosed patio, and a brick/stone exterior, and masonry exterior walls.

Please call Lupe for more information (305) 901-1325
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245746
Property Id 245746

(RLNE5645518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 16th Cir SE have any available units?
1501 16th Cir SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
Is 1501 16th Cir SE currently offering any rent specials?
1501 16th Cir SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 16th Cir SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 16th Cir SE is pet friendly.
Does 1501 16th Cir SE offer parking?
No, 1501 16th Cir SE does not offer parking.
Does 1501 16th Cir SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 16th Cir SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 16th Cir SE have a pool?
Yes, 1501 16th Cir SE has a pool.
Does 1501 16th Cir SE have accessible units?
No, 1501 16th Cir SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 16th Cir SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 16th Cir SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 16th Cir SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 16th Cir SE does not have units with air conditioning.

