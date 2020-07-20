14994 Cromwell Drive

Amenities

CLEARWATER POOL HOME AVAILABLE MID-OCTOBER Florida living at this finest! Take a look at the new rental opportunity in convenient Clearwater. This beautifully renovated property has four bedrooms and two bathrooms with a gorgeous private pool, lanai, and over 2000 square feet of living space. Entertaining and cooking in the nicely updated kitchen will be come very easily with the solid wood cabinetry, stainless steel glass top stove, and granite countertops. Tile flooring cover all of the common rooms with carpet in the bedrooms. The master bedroom suite has a separate outside door plus an amazing bathroom with custom tiled shower and wood vanity. Located just a few minutes from the award-winning Gulf beaches, excellent dining and shopping, plus easy access to downtown Tampa or St. Petersburg. Contact us today for details on how to make this your next home!



