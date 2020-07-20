All apartments in Largo
Last updated October 23 2019 at 12:41 AM

14994 Cromwell Drive

14994 Cromwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14994 Cromwell Drive, Largo, FL 33764
Newport

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLEARWATER POOL HOME AVAILABLE MID-OCTOBER Florida living at this finest! Take a look at the new rental opportunity in convenient Clearwater. This beautifully renovated property has four bedrooms and two bathrooms with a gorgeous private pool, lanai, and over 2000 square feet of living space. Entertaining and cooking in the nicely updated kitchen will be come very easily with the solid wood cabinetry, stainless steel glass top stove, and granite countertops. Tile flooring cover all of the common rooms with carpet in the bedrooms. The master bedroom suite has a separate outside door plus an amazing bathroom with custom tiled shower and wood vanity. Located just a few minutes from the award-winning Gulf beaches, excellent dining and shopping, plus easy access to downtown Tampa or St. Petersburg. Contact us today for details on how to make this your next home!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14994 Cromwell Drive have any available units?
14994 Cromwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 14994 Cromwell Drive have?
Some of 14994 Cromwell Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14994 Cromwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14994 Cromwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14994 Cromwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14994 Cromwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14994 Cromwell Drive offer parking?
No, 14994 Cromwell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14994 Cromwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14994 Cromwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14994 Cromwell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14994 Cromwell Drive has a pool.
Does 14994 Cromwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 14994 Cromwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14994 Cromwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14994 Cromwell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14994 Cromwell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14994 Cromwell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
