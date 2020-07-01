All apartments in Largo
Location

1440 Alexander Way, Largo, FL 33756

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 1440 Alexander Way Clearwater FL 33756

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard is complete with a screened-in patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, a cozy fireplace in the living room, and recessed lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 ALEXANDER WAY have any available units?
1440 ALEXANDER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1440 ALEXANDER WAY have?
Some of 1440 ALEXANDER WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 ALEXANDER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1440 ALEXANDER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 ALEXANDER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1440 ALEXANDER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 1440 ALEXANDER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1440 ALEXANDER WAY offers parking.
Does 1440 ALEXANDER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 ALEXANDER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 ALEXANDER WAY have a pool?
No, 1440 ALEXANDER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1440 ALEXANDER WAY have accessible units?
No, 1440 ALEXANDER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 ALEXANDER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 ALEXANDER WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1440 ALEXANDER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1440 ALEXANDER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

