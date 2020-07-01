Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 1440 Alexander Way Clearwater FL 33756



You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard is complete with a screened-in patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, a cozy fireplace in the living room, and recessed lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!