Amenities
Welcome to 1440 Alexander Way Clearwater FL 33756
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard is complete with a screened-in patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, a cozy fireplace in the living room, and recessed lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!