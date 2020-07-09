All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 13101 115th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
13101 115th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:04 PM

13101 115th Street

13101 115th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13101 115th Street North, Largo, FL 33778

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
AMAZING LARGO POOL HOME AVAILABLE EARLY JUNE Beautiful with nice updates this Largo property boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a large covered lanai and gorgeous in-ground POOL perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the warm Florida sunshine. Enter into a welcoming entry way with an extra-large living/dining room area with its own sliding glass doors leading out back. A true split floor plan with master bedroom suite just off the dining room. Spacious in size plus a lovely spa-like bathroom with a walk-in closet. Sunlight enters the space through its sliding glass doors. The updated kitchen is in the center of the home connected to the family room and remaining bedrooms. And to top it off, this home is located 10 minutes from the award-winning Gulf beaches. Contact us today'this home is waiting for you.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13101 115th Street have any available units?
13101 115th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 13101 115th Street have?
Some of 13101 115th Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13101 115th Street currently offering any rent specials?
13101 115th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13101 115th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13101 115th Street is pet friendly.
Does 13101 115th Street offer parking?
No, 13101 115th Street does not offer parking.
Does 13101 115th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13101 115th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13101 115th Street have a pool?
Yes, 13101 115th Street has a pool.
Does 13101 115th Street have accessible units?
No, 13101 115th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13101 115th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13101 115th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13101 115th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13101 115th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg