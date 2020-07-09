13101 115th Street

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance hot tub

AMAZING LARGO POOL HOME AVAILABLE EARLY JUNE Beautiful with nice updates this Largo property boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a large covered lanai and gorgeous in-ground POOL perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the warm Florida sunshine. Enter into a welcoming entry way with an extra-large living/dining room area with its own sliding glass doors leading out back. A true split floor plan with master bedroom suite just off the dining room. Spacious in size plus a lovely spa-like bathroom with a walk-in closet. Sunlight enters the space through its sliding glass doors. The updated kitchen is in the center of the home connected to the family room and remaining bedrooms. And to top it off, this home is located 10 minutes from the award-winning Gulf beaches. Contact us today'this home is waiting for you.



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.