Largo, FL
13034 123rd Avenue North
Last updated May 10 2020 at 6:54 PM

13034 123rd Avenue North

13034 123rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

13034 123rd Avenue North, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
WATER VIEW Check out this new to the market rental located in central Largo. This property has three bedrooms and two bathrooms covering 1235 square feet with a beautiful back patio with lovely water views. A light and bright kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and a living/dining area that has large windows to let in all the sunshine. Nicely sized bedrooms with ample closet space. Award winning Florida beaches are just minutes away and excellent shopping and dining are close by. Contact us today for additional information. AVAILABLE MID APRIL

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13034 123rd Avenue North have any available units?
13034 123rd Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 13034 123rd Avenue North have?
Some of 13034 123rd Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13034 123rd Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
13034 123rd Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13034 123rd Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 13034 123rd Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 13034 123rd Avenue North offer parking?
No, 13034 123rd Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 13034 123rd Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13034 123rd Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13034 123rd Avenue North have a pool?
No, 13034 123rd Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 13034 123rd Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 13034 123rd Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 13034 123rd Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 13034 123rd Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13034 123rd Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 13034 123rd Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

