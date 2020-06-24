12816 128th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic 3br/2ba/2car garage in Mill Pond Subdivision, Largo, FL! - Gorgeous 3br.2ba/2car gar Home in Largo! Homes features an open floor plan with living room with wood burning fireplace open to dining area and kitchen, split bedroom plan, sunroom and man cave/bonus room. Both sunroom and mancave/other has its on a/c window system. Home has new roof, new a/c, and new exterior paint! Fenced in backyard features pond, outdoor patio and great landscaping. This home is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Easy access to groceries, hospital, pharmacy, rec center, Largo Mall, shopping, post office, fine dining and only minutes to the white sandy beach! $60 application fee per adult for credit check, background check, income verification and rental history. First month's rent and equal security deposit apply.



TO VIEW A 3D TOUR VISIT: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1197601?accessKey=5b00



FOR QUESTIONS OR SHOWINGS CALL LISA 813-532-9680



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5481506)