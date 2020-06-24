All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 12816 128th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
12816 128th Ave
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

12816 128th Ave

12816 128th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12816 128th Avenue North, Largo, FL 33774
Mill Pond

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic 3br/2ba/2car garage in Mill Pond Subdivision, Largo, FL! - Gorgeous 3br.2ba/2car gar Home in Largo! Homes features an open floor plan with living room with wood burning fireplace open to dining area and kitchen, split bedroom plan, sunroom and man cave/bonus room. Both sunroom and mancave/other has its on a/c window system. Home has new roof, new a/c, and new exterior paint! Fenced in backyard features pond, outdoor patio and great landscaping. This home is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Easy access to groceries, hospital, pharmacy, rec center, Largo Mall, shopping, post office, fine dining and only minutes to the white sandy beach! $60 application fee per adult for credit check, background check, income verification and rental history. First month's rent and equal security deposit apply.

TO VIEW A 3D TOUR VISIT: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1197601?accessKey=5b00

FOR QUESTIONS OR SHOWINGS CALL LISA 813-532-9680

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5481506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12816 128th Ave have any available units?
12816 128th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 12816 128th Ave have?
Some of 12816 128th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12816 128th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12816 128th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12816 128th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12816 128th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12816 128th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12816 128th Ave offers parking.
Does 12816 128th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12816 128th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12816 128th Ave have a pool?
No, 12816 128th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12816 128th Ave have accessible units?
No, 12816 128th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12816 128th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12816 128th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12816 128th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12816 128th Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg