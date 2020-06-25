All apartments in Largo
12281 Eldon Drive
12281 Eldon Drive

12281 Eldon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12281 Eldon Drive, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12281 Eldon Drive have any available units?
12281 Eldon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
Is 12281 Eldon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12281 Eldon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12281 Eldon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12281 Eldon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12281 Eldon Drive offer parking?
No, 12281 Eldon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12281 Eldon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12281 Eldon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12281 Eldon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12281 Eldon Drive has a pool.
Does 12281 Eldon Drive have accessible units?
No, 12281 Eldon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12281 Eldon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12281 Eldon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12281 Eldon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12281 Eldon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
