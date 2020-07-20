All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 12019 145 St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
12019 145 St
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

12019 145 St

12019 145th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12019 145th St, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GÇ£Easy to admire & hard to ignoreGÇ¥ champions this move-in ready 3 to 4 bedroom must-see block home in desirable NO FLOOD Largo neighborhood, minutes to Indian Rocks Beach, shopping, banks, and grocery stores. Charming GÇ£Farmhouse-styleGÇ¥ renovated home features a light, spacious kitchen with large panoramic window, Kenmore & GE appliances, Quartz counters and a comfortable breakfast bar. There are all new wood laminate and tile floors (2017), fresh paint, baseboards, all newer windows, a welcoming beveled-glass front door, roof in 2003, dual A/C (2.5 & 1.5 ton) in 2009 and 2003 - annually serviced and running efficiently, new electric panel box in oversized 1-Car garage with attic storage, new garage door (2019) and washer & dryer. The versatile floor plan boasts a 2003 steel-frame addition of a large studio with modern bathroom & walk-in closet that double-functions as a mother-in-law or a splendid master bedroom suite, new sliders opening to the yard. An open pavered patio installed in 2016 and above-ground pool in fenced backyard invite for relaxing, entertaining, and family barbecues! Sprinklers on City water - fresh sod, landscape and exterior paint give this beauty a pristine curb appeal! Hurry, before it's gone.

Listing Courtesy Of REALTY CONCEPTS OF PINELLAS

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12019 145 St have any available units?
12019 145 St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 12019 145 St have?
Some of 12019 145 St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12019 145 St currently offering any rent specials?
12019 145 St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12019 145 St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12019 145 St is pet friendly.
Does 12019 145 St offer parking?
Yes, 12019 145 St offers parking.
Does 12019 145 St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12019 145 St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12019 145 St have a pool?
Yes, 12019 145 St has a pool.
Does 12019 145 St have accessible units?
No, 12019 145 St does not have accessible units.
Does 12019 145 St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12019 145 St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12019 145 St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12019 145 St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg