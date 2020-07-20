12019 145 St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GÇ£Easy to admire & hard to ignoreGÇ¥ champions this move-in ready 3 to 4 bedroom must-see block home in desirable NO FLOOD Largo neighborhood, minutes to Indian Rocks Beach, shopping, banks, and grocery stores. Charming GÇ£Farmhouse-styleGÇ¥ renovated home features a light, spacious kitchen with large panoramic window, Kenmore & GE appliances, Quartz counters and a comfortable breakfast bar. There are all new wood laminate and tile floors (2017), fresh paint, baseboards, all newer windows, a welcoming beveled-glass front door, roof in 2003, dual A/C (2.5 & 1.5 ton) in 2009 and 2003 - annually serviced and running efficiently, new electric panel box in oversized 1-Car garage with attic storage, new garage door (2019) and washer & dryer. The versatile floor plan boasts a 2003 steel-frame addition of a large studio with modern bathroom & walk-in closet that double-functions as a mother-in-law or a splendid master bedroom suite, new sliders opening to the yard. An open pavered patio installed in 2016 and above-ground pool in fenced backyard invite for relaxing, entertaining, and family barbecues! Sprinklers on City water - fresh sod, landscape and exterior paint give this beauty a pristine curb appeal! Hurry, before it's gone.



Listing Courtesy Of REALTY CONCEPTS OF PINELLAS



