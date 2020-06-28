1020 Orangeview Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Relaxing Largo - We invite you to preview this modest 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Largo, located only 6 minutes from Indian Rocks Beach. You can be frolicking in the surf and sand faster than you can finish your Starbucks.



This home has a 2 car garage and a split floor plan with a remodeled master bath.

An open kitchen/family room combo with a separate living room will give you plenty of room to move around.

A large screened lanai leads out to a nice swimming pool that is surrounded by a huge yard. When we say huge, we mean HUGE! (Not to be confused with Fucillo Nissan).



Its summertime and homes are going fast, so dont hesitate...make your move now!



(RLNE5085852)