All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 1020 Orangeview Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
1020 Orangeview Dr
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

1020 Orangeview Dr

1020 Orangeview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1020 Orangeview Drive, Largo, FL 33778

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Relaxing Largo - We invite you to preview this modest 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Largo, located only 6 minutes from Indian Rocks Beach. You can be frolicking in the surf and sand faster than you can finish your Starbucks.

This home has a 2 car garage and a split floor plan with a remodeled master bath.
An open kitchen/family room combo with a separate living room will give you plenty of room to move around.
A large screened lanai leads out to a nice swimming pool that is surrounded by a huge yard. When we say huge, we mean HUGE! (Not to be confused with Fucillo Nissan).

Its summertime and homes are going fast, so dont hesitate...make your move now!

(RLNE5085852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Orangeview Dr have any available units?
1020 Orangeview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1020 Orangeview Dr have?
Some of 1020 Orangeview Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Orangeview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Orangeview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Orangeview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Orangeview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Orangeview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Orangeview Dr offers parking.
Does 1020 Orangeview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Orangeview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Orangeview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1020 Orangeview Dr has a pool.
Does 1020 Orangeview Dr have accessible units?
No, 1020 Orangeview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Orangeview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Orangeview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Orangeview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Orangeview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg