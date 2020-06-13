/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:18 AM
119 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lantana, FL
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
East Central Boulevard
26 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
17 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Lantana Heights
1 Unit Available
1213 West Mango Street
1213 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1584 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
125 E Hart Street
125 East Hart Street, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1400 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
114 North Atlantic Drive
114 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2015 sqft
Welcome to Island Living! Hypoluxo Island provides a peaceful, private Florida retreat with amazing amenities...all within walking distance to the beach, Waterfront Dining, Ice Cream shop, Grocery Store, Pharmacy and 5 star beachfront resort & spa.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
143 Euclid Boulevard
143 Euclid Boulevard, Lantana, FL
If you are looking for a 6 month piece of tropical Florida paradise look no more.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
802 W Windward Way
802 West Windward Way, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1515 sqft
UNIT IN A BOATER'S DREAM LOCATION! DIRECTLY ON THE LANTANA INTRACOSTAL AND MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. Completely remodeled and updated! New kitchen cabinets and appliances make this a chef's dream.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
110 N Atlantic Drive
110 N Atlantic Dr, Lantana, FL
Welcome to Hypoluxo Island. WALKING distance to grocery store, restaurants, walk paths. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Full Bath waterfront / Pool Home has been completely updated.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
518 S Atlantic Drive
518 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 1ST** WALKING DISTANCE TO BEACH!!! ISLAND LIVING!! Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located on Hypoluxo Island. This private Florida retreat is walking distance to Beach, Waterfront Dining, Shops, Grocery Store, Pharmacy.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
350 E Ocean Avenue
350 E Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
In the exclusive Manalapan-Hypoluxo island community, you will enter a gated Tuscany inspired Intracoastal estate, beautifully appointed in Old World elegance.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
402 S Atlantic Drive
402 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1642 sqft
Modern, comfortable house located on Secluded Hypoluxo Island. There are 2 beaches within walking distance: Lantana Beach and a small private beach perfect for launching canoes or paddle boards.
Results within 1 mile of Lantana
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
High Ridge
9 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1302 Crest Drive
1302 Crest Drive, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1421 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Rolling Green Ridge
1 Unit Available
3025 Ocean Pkwy
3025 Ocean Parkway, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Beautiful home ready for move in! Enjoy all this updated beauty has to offer. Modern kitchen spacious living room leads to your private back yard, perfect for entertaining. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
151 Ocean Cay Way
151 Ocean Cay Way, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2089 sqft
Spectacular Intracoastal Waterfront Townhome - Property Id: 274278 Spectacular Intracoastal Waterfront Townhome in a private tranquil gated community between Delray Beach and Palm Beach. High end finishes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2330 Shimmery Lane 2330
2330 Shimmery Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1978 sqft
3/2.5 LUXURY TOWNHOME - LAKE OSBORNE VIEWS!! - Property Id: 32434 Beautiful 3Beds/2.5Baths LUXURY TOWNHOME.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
531 South Federal Highway
531 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2448 sqft
531 South Federal Highway Apt #16, Lake Worth, FL 33460 - 3 BR 3.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2363 Shimmery Ln
2363 Shimmery Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1588 sqft
Upgraded 3/2 townhome with stainless steel appliances, plank flooring and granite tops. Unit comes with one car garage in a gated community with community pool. Interior offers oversized master bath, separate laundry room with full washer and dryer.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
7833 Loomis Street
7833 Loomis Street, San Castle, FL
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bathroom available for rent in beautifully lantana Florida Freshly painted and ready for move in , Fence in backyard and 2 car drive , centrally located close to i-95 and much more .
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
SOSA
1 Unit Available
1006 S M Street
1006 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1211 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house in Lake Worth. HUGE LOT with NO HOA! Featuring a large driveway, carport, and fully fenced yard.This lot can fit it all. Step inside and be greeted by spacious living areas/dining room with fireplace.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lakeshore North
1 Unit Available
110 N Lakeshore Drive
110 North Lakeshore Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1878 sqft
Available immediately. Direct Intracoastal views from this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse in Lakeshore. Unit has a 1 car garage, sky lights, indoor laundry, eat-in kitchen, and two screened patios with amazing views.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1467 Cochran Drive
1467 Cochran Drive, Lake Worth, FL
Beautifully updated 4 bed 2 bath, open floor planned, single family home, just off Lake Osborne. Expenses weren't spared in the customizing of this home.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
119 Lucina Drive
119 Lucina Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
THE PERFECT SEASONAL GETAWAY.... Beautifully Renovated Two Story Waterfront Home. 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths. Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Master Suite On Main Floor.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
6720 Osborne Drive
6720 Osborne Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1395 sqft
3/2 Single family house, with a large fenced private back yard, No HOA application needed. So you could move in now for right tenants.Super clean,renovated home,all freshly painted inside and out! Very quiet, well kept community.
