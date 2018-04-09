802 W Windward Way

Amenities
UNIT IN A BOATER'S DREAM LOCATION! DIRECTLY ON THE LANTANA INTRACOSTAL AND MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. Completely remodeled and updated! New kitchen cabinets and appliances make this a chef's dream. New floors and high tech ceiling fans, plus much more in this ready-to-move-in showplace! Penthouse level with 10 foot ceilings that makes the living space feel even more spacious. One assigned covered parking space, and Boat slips are available through Loggerhead Marina. Marina / Intracoastal view. Moorings at Lantana has two beautiful pools and lush grounds. Whirlpools, Business Office, Library, and on-site property management. The clubhouse and gym overlook the marina. Water and Basic Cable are included. Easy access to ocean