All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 802 W Windward Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, FL
/
802 W Windward Way
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:59 PM

802 W Windward Way

802 West Windward Way · (561) 693-8636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lantana
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

802 West Windward Way, Lantana, FL 33462
East Ocean Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1515 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
UNIT IN A BOATER'S DREAM LOCATION! DIRECTLY ON THE LANTANA INTRACOSTAL AND MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. Completely remodeled and updated! New kitchen cabinets and appliances make this a chef's dream. New floors and high tech ceiling fans, plus much more in this ready-to-move-in showplace! Penthouse level with 10 foot ceilings that makes the living space feel even more spacious. One assigned covered parking space, and Boat slips are available through Loggerhead Marina. Marina / Intracoastal view. Moorings at Lantana has two beautiful pools and lush grounds. Whirlpools, Business Office, Library, and on-site property management. The clubhouse and gym overlook the marina. Water and Basic Cable are included. Easy access to ocean

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 W Windward Way have any available units?
802 W Windward Way has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 802 W Windward Way have?
Some of 802 W Windward Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 W Windward Way currently offering any rent specials?
802 W Windward Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 W Windward Way pet-friendly?
No, 802 W Windward Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 802 W Windward Way offer parking?
Yes, 802 W Windward Way does offer parking.
Does 802 W Windward Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 W Windward Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 W Windward Way have a pool?
Yes, 802 W Windward Way has a pool.
Does 802 W Windward Way have accessible units?
No, 802 W Windward Way does not have accessible units.
Does 802 W Windward Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 W Windward Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 W Windward Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 W Windward Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 802 W Windward Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy
Lantana, FL 33462
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd
Lantana, FL 33462
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way
Lantana, FL 33462

Similar Pages

Lantana 1 BedroomsLantana 2 Bedrooms
Lantana Apartments with GymLantana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lantana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Bay Village, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FL
Lake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLBal Harbour, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Central Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity