Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated extra storage furnished range

Coastal Living at its best! This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath Villa located minutes from the Beach and Intracoastal waterway. Shop and dine on trendy Ocean Ave in Lantana. Recently completely renovated. Comes fully furnished and turnkey - just bring your toothbrush! A large, private, fenced patio - just great for entertaining. Laundry Room with additional storage.