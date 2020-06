Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

If you are looking for a 6 month piece of tropical Florida paradise look no more. True Old Florida style speaks to you with this rambling ranch style home fully furnished to comfortably accommodate private living for families that need space to spread out or have your private office from home. Tastefully decorated in lavish hotel style contemporary feel yet warmth flows throughout. Nicely maintained pool with full cabana bath,lush mature landscaping and privacy fence encloses this masterpiece giving you the luxury of both indoor and outdoor living. All this is positioned a short bike ride or walk to Florida's sunny beaches and exquisite dining. Available immediately thru the end of the year. Turn key and ready for your family.