All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, FL
/
1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506

1206 South Lake Drive · (305) 890-7450 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lantana
See all
East Central Boulevard
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1206 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL 33462
East Central Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent. Boaters Paradise Includes boat slip and boat lift up to 35 foot boat. - 2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent. Boaters Paradise Includes boat slip and boat lift up to 35 foot boat. Completely remodeled 5th Floor ~1400 Sq Ft Penthouse with wrap-around balconies, fishing dock access, heated pool, sauna and shared garage. Minutes walk or bike ride to Lantana Municipal Beach and the charming Ocean Avenue strip in Lantana.

The unit boasts unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway, Hypoluxo Island and the building's marina.

This unit is a one of a kind rental opportunity in the area and won't last long. Contact us today Lynn 305.890.7450 to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2804205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 have any available units?
1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 have?
Some of 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 currently offering any rent specials?
1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 pet-friendly?
No, 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 offer parking?
Yes, 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 does offer parking.
Does 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 have a pool?
Yes, 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 has a pool.
Does 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 have accessible units?
No, 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way
Lantana, FL 33462
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd
Lantana, FL 33462
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy
Lantana, FL 33462

Similar Pages

Lantana 1 BedroomsLantana 2 Bedrooms
Lantana Apartments with GymLantana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lantana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Bay Village, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FL
Lake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLBal Harbour, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Central Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity