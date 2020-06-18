1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage sauna

2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent. Boaters Paradise Includes boat slip and boat lift up to 35 foot boat. - 2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent. Boaters Paradise Includes boat slip and boat lift up to 35 foot boat. Completely remodeled 5th Floor ~1400 Sq Ft Penthouse with wrap-around balconies, fishing dock access, heated pool, sauna and shared garage. Minutes walk or bike ride to Lantana Municipal Beach and the charming Ocean Avenue strip in Lantana.



The unit boasts unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway, Hypoluxo Island and the building's marina.



This unit is a one of a kind rental opportunity in the area and won't last long. Contact us today Lynn 305.890.7450 to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



