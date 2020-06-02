All apartments in Lantana
Lantana, FL
100
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:25 PM

100

100 Lake Worth Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL 33462
Ocean Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL
The Yacht Club townhouse community
Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths
Lease min of 90 days - 1 year
Newly furnished
Gorgeous views from pool on waterfront Intracoastal
Amazing amenities with 2 pools, hot tub at edge of intracoastal water- gorgeous
Tennis courts, bike rental, reflection pond, kiddie play area
Private movie theater, seats 10 people
Outdoor bars and bbq station
Boat dock rentals available
Fitness center, volleyball court, heart- trail
And so much more
Cats, not allowed (due to owner allergies )
Up to 2 dogs allowed, any size - no aggressive breeds
You will love it here, as much as we do as local owners.

click on pics for slideshow indoor and outdoor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 have any available units?
100 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 have?
Some of 100's amenities include dogs allowed, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 currently offering any rent specials?
100 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 is pet friendly.
Does 100 offer parking?
No, 100 does not offer parking.
Does 100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 have a pool?
Yes, 100 has a pool.
Does 100 have accessible units?
No, 100 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 does not have units with air conditioning.
