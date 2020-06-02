Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court volleyball court

Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL

The Yacht Club townhouse community

Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths

Lease min of 90 days - 1 year

Newly furnished

Gorgeous views from pool on waterfront Intracoastal

Amazing amenities with 2 pools, hot tub at edge of intracoastal water- gorgeous

Tennis courts, bike rental, reflection pond, kiddie play area

Private movie theater, seats 10 people

Outdoor bars and bbq station

Boat dock rentals available

Fitness center, volleyball court, heart- trail

And so much more

Cats, not allowed (due to owner allergies )

Up to 2 dogs allowed, any size - no aggressive breeds

You will love it here, as much as we do as local owners.



