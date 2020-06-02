Amenities
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL
The Yacht Club townhouse community
Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths
Lease min of 90 days - 1 year
Newly furnished
Gorgeous views from pool on waterfront Intracoastal
Amazing amenities with 2 pools, hot tub at edge of intracoastal water- gorgeous
Tennis courts, bike rental, reflection pond, kiddie play area
Private movie theater, seats 10 people
Outdoor bars and bbq station
Boat dock rentals available
Fitness center, volleyball court, heart- trail
And so much more
Cats, not allowed (due to owner allergies )
Up to 2 dogs allowed, any size - no aggressive breeds
You will love it here, as much as we do as local owners.
click on pics for slideshow indoor and outdoor.