4415 DYLAN LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool

Location! Location! Lovely 2 story condo, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1032 SqFt Condo located in the heart of ever-growing Land o Lakes. Shopping, dining, libraries, schools, and other entertainment venues are only minutes away. The property has easy access to CR54, CR 41, I-75, and Suncoast PKWY.

The condo has a great open floor plan. Living room, 1/2 bathroom, dining area, and kitchen on the first floor. The whole first floor and two bathrooms are covered with ceramic tiles. The second floor has two large bedrooms and spacious closets. The laminate floor is in both bedrooms. a balcony off the master bedroom with a gorgeous lake view. A full bathroom has a stackable washer and dryer. Stainless steel appliances and a large pantry in the kitchen. Enjoy your private stone-paved and fenced back yard. The monthly rent includes water, sewer, and trash, which is a huge plus. The community offers a swimming pool, unlimited parking, and a basketball court. There is plenty of parking. This property is a must-see. Call today.