Land O' Lakes, FL
4415 DYLAN LOOP
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

4415 DYLAN LOOP

4415 Dylan Loop · (727) 201-7608
Location

4415 Dylan Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Chelsea Meadows

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 176 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
Location! Location! Lovely 2 story condo, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1032 SqFt Condo located in the heart of ever-growing Land o Lakes. Shopping, dining, libraries, schools, and other entertainment venues are only minutes away. The property has easy access to CR54, CR 41, I-75, and Suncoast PKWY.
The condo has a great open floor plan. Living room, 1/2 bathroom, dining area, and kitchen on the first floor. The whole first floor and two bathrooms are covered with ceramic tiles. The second floor has two large bedrooms and spacious closets. The laminate floor is in both bedrooms. a balcony off the master bedroom with a gorgeous lake view. A full bathroom has a stackable washer and dryer. Stainless steel appliances and a large pantry in the kitchen. Enjoy your private stone-paved and fenced back yard. The monthly rent includes water, sewer, and trash, which is a huge plus. The community offers a swimming pool, unlimited parking, and a basketball court. There is plenty of parking. This property is a must-see. Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 DYLAN LOOP have any available units?
4415 DYLAN LOOP has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4415 DYLAN LOOP have?
Some of 4415 DYLAN LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 DYLAN LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
4415 DYLAN LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 DYLAN LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 4415 DYLAN LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 4415 DYLAN LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 4415 DYLAN LOOP offers parking.
Does 4415 DYLAN LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4415 DYLAN LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 DYLAN LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 4415 DYLAN LOOP has a pool.
Does 4415 DYLAN LOOP have accessible units?
No, 4415 DYLAN LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 DYLAN LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4415 DYLAN LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 4415 DYLAN LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 4415 DYLAN LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
