4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This fabulous 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, offering 1825 square feet is located in the desirable Sable Ridge community in Land O Lakes. The foyer leads to formal living/dining room area - you'll immediately appreciate the neutral color palette that flows throughout the home. Adjacent is a spacious kitchen with brand new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring - attractive and low maintenance. The cook will also appreciate the gas range and generous amounts of cabinet and counter space, as well as the eat-in section of the kitchen. A spacious family room rounds out the main living area, making this well laid out floor plan perfect for entertaining, or day-to-day living. The home offers a split bedroom plan featuring a restful master suite with private bathroom, double vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. The secondary bedrooms are adjacent to the home's second full bathroom with tub/shower combination. For convenience, lawn service is included in the rent. Recent updates include: neutral paint on all walls; new flooring in kitchen, breakfast nook, both bathrooms. This home is located in close proximity to some of the area's newest shopping and dining districts, and major interstates are easily accessible. Schedule your private tour right away. Equal Housing Opportunity.