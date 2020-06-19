All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:31 PM

4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE

4217 Tarkington Drive · (813) 758-2802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4217 Tarkington Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Sable Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This fabulous 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, offering 1825 square feet is located in the desirable Sable Ridge community in Land O Lakes. The foyer leads to formal living/dining room area - you'll immediately appreciate the neutral color palette that flows throughout the home. Adjacent is a spacious kitchen with brand new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring - attractive and low maintenance. The cook will also appreciate the gas range and generous amounts of cabinet and counter space, as well as the eat-in section of the kitchen. A spacious family room rounds out the main living area, making this well laid out floor plan perfect for entertaining, or day-to-day living. The home offers a split bedroom plan featuring a restful master suite with private bathroom, double vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. The secondary bedrooms are adjacent to the home's second full bathroom with tub/shower combination. For convenience, lawn service is included in the rent. Recent updates include: neutral paint on all walls; new flooring in kitchen, breakfast nook, both bathrooms. This home is located in close proximity to some of the area's newest shopping and dining districts, and major interstates are easily accessible. Schedule your private tour right away. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE has a unit available for $1,740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4217 TARKINGTON DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 BedroomsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLand O' Lakes Apartments with Pool
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity