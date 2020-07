23850 HASTINGS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

SPECTACULAR 4BD/3BA POOL HOME WITH 3 CAR GARAGE IN THE BEAUTIFUL PLANTATION PALMS GOLF CLUB COMMUNITY! Leaded Glass Entry Doors Open To Reveal a Stunning Home Offering Volume Ceilings, Open Floor-Plan, Diagonally Set Tile Flooring. Fully Equipped Eat-In Kitchen With Corian Counter Tops, All Wood Cabinets, Closet Pantry, And A Breakfast Bar. Open To Kitchen Is The Grand Family Room With Arched Art Niches, High Ceilings And An Expansive Glass Door Which Opens To The Cover Patio & Screened Spectacular Pool. Split Bedroom Plan With A Spacious Master Suite That Includes, Laminate Wood Floors, Walk-In Closet, french doors leading to lanai. Private Master Bath With Garden Tub, Double Sinks/Vanities & Glassed In Shower. LAWN SERVICE & POOL SERVICE INCLUDED So You Can Enjoy The Florida Lifestyle In This Gorgeous Pool Home. Convenient To Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Interstates Just Minutes Away. MOVE IN READY! THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG, COME SEE IT TODAY!