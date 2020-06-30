22706 Gage Loop #33

Amenities

Newly refreshed 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home in Land O Lakes' Chelsea Meadows. Renovated with a NEW faux granite counter-top in kitchen, lovely NEW gray-plank flooring in bedrooms, NEW vanity in guest powder room and other upgrades throughout! Enjoy your private fenced back yard and a balcony off the master bedroom! Great Land O' Lakes community and location. Shopping, dining, libraries, a major sports complex and other entertainment venues are just minutes away. WATER, SEWER and washer and dryer all included in the rent! Proof of annual renter's insurance required. $75 cleaning fee. For more information call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today!