Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

22706 Gage Loop #33

22706 Gage Lp 33 · No Longer Available
Location

22706 Gage Lp 33, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Chelsea Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Newly refreshed 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home in Land O Lakes' Chelsea Meadows. Renovated with a NEW faux granite counter-top in kitchen, lovely NEW gray-plank flooring in bedrooms, NEW vanity in guest powder room and other upgrades throughout! Enjoy your private fenced back yard and a balcony off the master bedroom! Great Land O' Lakes community and location. Shopping, dining, libraries, a major sports complex and other entertainment venues are just minutes away. WATER, SEWER and washer and dryer all included in the rent! Proof of annual renter's insurance required. $75 cleaning fee. For more information call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22706 Gage Loop #33 have any available units?
22706 Gage Loop #33 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 22706 Gage Loop #33 have?
Some of 22706 Gage Loop #33's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22706 Gage Loop #33 currently offering any rent specials?
22706 Gage Loop #33 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22706 Gage Loop #33 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22706 Gage Loop #33 is pet friendly.
Does 22706 Gage Loop #33 offer parking?
No, 22706 Gage Loop #33 does not offer parking.
Does 22706 Gage Loop #33 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22706 Gage Loop #33 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22706 Gage Loop #33 have a pool?
Yes, 22706 Gage Loop #33 has a pool.
Does 22706 Gage Loop #33 have accessible units?
No, 22706 Gage Loop #33 does not have accessible units.
Does 22706 Gage Loop #33 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22706 Gage Loop #33 has units with dishwashers.
Does 22706 Gage Loop #33 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22706 Gage Loop #33 has units with air conditioning.

