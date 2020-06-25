22630 Gage Loop Apt 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

2BR/1.5BA - This terrific find has lovely granite countertops, natural wood cabinetry in the kitchen, pretty ceramic tiles in the living room, carpeting upstairs plus lots of storage space. Fenced back yard and a balcony off the master bedroom overlooking the community! Shopping, dining, libraries, a major sports complex and other entertainment venues are just minutes away. Water, sewer and washer and dryer all included in the rent! For more information call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124 today!