20315 MID COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

Introducing Mid Court, a very special home boasting amenities rarely offered in the rental market, has just been repainted, new carpet, and prepped for its new occupants. This 3300+ square foot ranch is situated under a canopy of oaks on a very picturesque, nearly 3/4 of an acre, fenced property. There are multiple courtyards, pavered pathways, brick patios, a screen enclosed lagoon pool with elevated spa, outdoor kitchen, a separate gardening shed, and many other special touches. The interior opens to a sunlit drenched formal living and dining room open floor plan, with French doors opening to the pool, spa and generous backyard. There are 2 bedrooms finished with California style closets, an office (4th bed) complete with natural cherry built-ins and two full baths with beautiful travertine tile-work. The left side of the home, boats a great room with volume ceilings, wainscoting, hardwood flooring, and an oversized fireplace. The kitchen has been photographed by Kitchenmaid cabinetry, stunning natural cherry wood cabinets with an oversized island and a breakfast nook, opening out to another brick patio. Additional storage in the home, off the kitchen lies a multi- purpose utility room, with washer, dryer, a 2nd refrigerator, full size freezer and work space. The master suite, situated off the other side of the great room, offers sliders that open to the pool and lanai, a travertine bath with separate glass shower and jetted tub, and large walk-in closet. Home is located on a cul-da-sac.