Land O' Lakes, FL
20315 MID COURT
Last updated November 4 2019 at 7:36 PM

20315 MID COURT

20315 Mid Court · No Longer Available
Location

20315 Mid Court, Land O' Lakes, FL 33558
Wisper Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
Introducing Mid Court, a very special home boasting amenities rarely offered in the rental market, has just been repainted, new carpet, and prepped for its new occupants. This 3300+ square foot ranch is situated under a canopy of oaks on a very picturesque, nearly 3/4 of an acre, fenced property. There are multiple courtyards, pavered pathways, brick patios, a screen enclosed lagoon pool with elevated spa, outdoor kitchen, a separate gardening shed, and many other special touches. The interior opens to a sunlit drenched formal living and dining room open floor plan, with French doors opening to the pool, spa and generous backyard. There are 2 bedrooms finished with California style closets, an office (4th bed) complete with natural cherry built-ins and two full baths with beautiful travertine tile-work. The left side of the home, boats a great room with volume ceilings, wainscoting, hardwood flooring, and an oversized fireplace. The kitchen has been photographed by Kitchenmaid cabinetry, stunning natural cherry wood cabinets with an oversized island and a breakfast nook, opening out to another brick patio. Additional storage in the home, off the kitchen lies a multi- purpose utility room, with washer, dryer, a 2nd refrigerator, full size freezer and work space. The master suite, situated off the other side of the great room, offers sliders that open to the pool and lanai, a travertine bath with separate glass shower and jetted tub, and large walk-in closet. Home is located on a cul-da-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20315 MID COURT have any available units?
20315 MID COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 20315 MID COURT have?
Some of 20315 MID COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20315 MID COURT currently offering any rent specials?
20315 MID COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20315 MID COURT pet-friendly?
No, 20315 MID COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 20315 MID COURT offer parking?
Yes, 20315 MID COURT offers parking.
Does 20315 MID COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20315 MID COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20315 MID COURT have a pool?
Yes, 20315 MID COURT has a pool.
Does 20315 MID COURT have accessible units?
No, 20315 MID COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 20315 MID COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20315 MID COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 20315 MID COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20315 MID COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

