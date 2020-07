1909 Falling Star Ln

Amenities

4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 story home in Willow Pointe. Master bedroom downstairs with walk-in closet & a garden tub. Large family room, eat-in kitchen & a breakfast bar and All Appliances to Include REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, DISHWASHER. Large yard. Community playground. LOCATED IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & HIGHWAYS. EASY COMMUTE TO DOWNTOWN TAMPA, BRANDON, ST PETE, TAMPA AIRPORT & BEACHES. WALK TO CHILLI'S, GROCERY STORES, STARBUCKS & DUNKIN DONUTS. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property manager. PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.