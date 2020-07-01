All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

1840 Kettler Drive

1840 Kettler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1840 Kettler Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 33559
Carpenters Run

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1,500 - Nice 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage in a quiet neighborhood. Freshly painted inside, new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, updated appliances & new AC. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. . Located in Carpenters Run of Lutz and is close to shopping, I75 and State Route 54. To schedule viewing, please call Dan @813-767-2777 or 813-677-7771. Available now. Possible rent to own also.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lutz-fl?lid=12693520

(RLNE5245418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Kettler Drive have any available units?
1840 Kettler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 1840 Kettler Drive have?
Some of 1840 Kettler Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Kettler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Kettler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Kettler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1840 Kettler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1840 Kettler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1840 Kettler Drive offers parking.
Does 1840 Kettler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 Kettler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Kettler Drive have a pool?
No, 1840 Kettler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1840 Kettler Drive have accessible units?
No, 1840 Kettler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Kettler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1840 Kettler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1840 Kettler Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1840 Kettler Drive has units with air conditioning.

