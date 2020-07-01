1840 Kettler Drive

Amenities
$1,500 - Nice 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage in a quiet neighborhood. Freshly painted inside, new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, updated appliances & new AC. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. . Located in Carpenters Run of Lutz and is close to shopping, I75 and State Route 54. To schedule viewing, please call Dan @813-767-2777 or 813-677-7771. Available now. Possible rent to own also.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lutz-fl?lid=12693520
(RLNE5245418)