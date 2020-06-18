1643 Audubon Trl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bathroom plus den/office on a large conservation lot. Formal living room/dining room area, large separate family room. Eat-in kitchen has Breakfast Bar and All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Split bedroom plan. Good sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master Bath Features Garden Style Tub, Dual Sink Vanity and Separate Walk-In Shower. Vaulted ceilings, plant shelves & archways throughout. Inside utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups, 2 car garage with opener & an automatic irrigation system. Screened patio overlooking a scenic view! LOCATED IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & MAJOR HIGHWAYS. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm. PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.