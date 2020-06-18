All apartments in Land O' Lakes
1643 Audubon Trl

1643 Audubon Trail · (978) 319-8223
Location

1643 Audubon Trail, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Willow Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1902 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bathroom plus den/office on a large conservation lot. Formal living room/dining room area, large separate family room. Eat-in kitchen has Breakfast Bar and All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Split bedroom plan. Good sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master Bath Features Garden Style Tub, Dual Sink Vanity and Separate Walk-In Shower. Vaulted ceilings, plant shelves & archways throughout. Inside utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups, 2 car garage with opener & an automatic irrigation system. Screened patio overlooking a scenic view! LOCATED IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & MAJOR HIGHWAYS. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm. PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 Audubon Trl have any available units?
1643 Audubon Trl has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1643 Audubon Trl have?
Some of 1643 Audubon Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 Audubon Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1643 Audubon Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 Audubon Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1643 Audubon Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1643 Audubon Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1643 Audubon Trl does offer parking.
Does 1643 Audubon Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1643 Audubon Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 Audubon Trl have a pool?
No, 1643 Audubon Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1643 Audubon Trl have accessible units?
No, 1643 Audubon Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 Audubon Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1643 Audubon Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1643 Audubon Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1643 Audubon Trl has units with air conditioning.
